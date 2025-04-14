Police dismantle multiple drug labs worth R50 million

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismantled several clandestine drug laboratories in Standerton, Mpumalanga, uncovering illicit drugs and equipment valued at over R50 million.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu commended the multi-disciplinary operation, which involved the Hawks, Standerton K9 unit, Crime Intelligence, and private security firms.

The operation began on 4 April 2025, following intelligence about suspicious activity. A search warrant led to the discovery of a storage facility containing chemicals, machinery, and equipment used for drug production. Four Mozambican nationals were arrested, all of whom were illegal immigrants.

Further investigations revealed a farm housing another drug lab, leading to the arrest of a Mozambican couple – parents of one of the suspects previously arrested, the SAPS said. The total value of confiscated items from these locations was approximately R20 million.

On 8 April, the SAPS executed additional search warrants after receiving intelligence about two more laboratories in the area. At one residential address, police seized a tablet pressing machine, disassembled machinery worth over R2 million, and finished powder products valued at R28 million. Three South African suspects were arrested during this phase of the operation.

Authorities confiscated several luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz containing R3.6 million in cash. Other vehicles and equipment were also seized as part of the investigation.

The suspects appeared in the Standerton Magistrates Court on 7 and 10 April. Eight individuals remain in custody and are set to appear for a formal bail hearing on 25 April.

Mchunu highlighted the need to increase law enforcement capacity to combat drug-related crimes effectively. He called for municipalities to monitor activities in rented spaces and emphasised regular raids at taxi and bus ranks to curb illegal activities.

Mchunu also noted that most suspects arrested during these operations were illegal immigrants. He stressed the importance of securing borders and addressing immigration concerns to protect South African citizens.

Since August 2024, SAPS has uncovered several drug labs across South Africa, including notable busts in Groblersdal (R2 billion in July 2024), Tshwane (R100 million in November 2024), and Kibler Park (R4.5 million in December 2024). Over three years, drugs worth R5.2 billion have been destroyed.

Mchunu urged communities to collaborate with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities. “The fight against drugs requires all hands on deck,” he said.

