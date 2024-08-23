Police Committee, stakeholders agree on pathway to greater police accountability

The Portfolio Committee on Police has announced an agreement with critical stakeholders within the policing portfolio to work together towards strengthen the accountability of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to enable effective policing.

This comes after the committee on 21 August met with the Office of the Auditor General (AG) and labour unions to share ideas on finding solutions to the challenges facing SAPS officers in fighting crime.

The Auditor General informed the committee that some of the key targets that were not met over the 2019-2024 Medium Term Strategic Framework include the 1.98% increase in contact crime against the intention to reduce it by 7.48%; crimes against children increasing by 2.57%; and crimes against women increasing by 3.90%.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.