Police commit to clamping down on gang violence and extortion in Eastern Cape

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has deployed extra capacity to the Eastern Cape province to clamp down on extortionists and gangs.

Multidisciplinary teams have been deployed to prevent, combat, investigate, and arrest those behind incidents of gang violence and extortion, the SAPS said on Tuesday 20 August.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The deployment of additional boots on the ground comes off the back of a visit and community stakeholder engagements in Mthatha and Gqerberha led by the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, the Deputy Ministers of Police, Cassel Mathale, and Polly Boshielo as well as SAPS Management led by the National Commissioner of the SAPS.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.