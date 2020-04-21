Police arrested for violations of lockdown regulations

Twelve police officers, including a reservist, were arrested for allegedly violating National Disaster Management Regulations and for corruption.

“The arrest of our own is disheartening and at the same time, pleasing, in a sense it shows the SA Police Service (SAPS) remains unbiased, and has capacity and capability to decisively deal with criminality in its ranks,” National Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, said.

The 12 were arrested in three separate incidents at the weekend.

In the first, five including a police reservist attached to the Namahadi Police Station in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State, were arrested for allegedly drinking at a local tavern.

They evading arrest on Saturday but were arrested on Sunday when reporting for duty.

A 44-year-old tavern owner was arrested for violating the regulations prohibiting the sale of liquor.

“All liquor was seized and the tavern shut. Police officials will be charged with defeating the ends of justice and failing to enforce and adhere to the National Disaster Management Regulations,” SAPS said.

In the second incident, six members attached to Brooklyn and Silverton police stations in Pretoria were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing more than R30 000 from people at a road block.

According to reports, members initially demanded a bribe of R100, after realising the vehicle driver and two passengers did not have the required documentation. The money was allegedly stolen after the vehicle was searched at the road block.

All six were arrested when found in possession of the money and are being detained at a police station.

In the third incident, a member was detained after he held a gathering at police barracks in Soshanguve.

“While all members face criminal charges, internal departmental processes will follow.

“Fighting corruption and restoring the integrity of the Service remains a top priority for police management. The arrest of our own send a a stern warning to all men and women in blue, as well as all law enforcement agencies, to steer clear of criminality and corruption,” said the SAPS.





