Police arrested a quarter of a million suspects over festive season

ProtectionWeb -
23

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested almost a quarter of a million suspects as part of heightened crime-fighting operations over the festive season, between early October and end January.

National Commissioner for the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, during a media briefing to provide an update on the SAPS Nationwide Safer Festive Season Operations, said 244 951 arrests were made.

“From the period 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024 – a total of 9 908 accused were found guilty and convicted for various crimes, including murder, rape, armed robberies, house breaking and car hijacking,” Masemola said.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR