Police arrested a quarter of a million suspects over festive season

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested almost a quarter of a million suspects as part of heightened crime-fighting operations over the festive season, between early October and end January.

National Commissioner for the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, during a media briefing to provide an update on the SAPS Nationwide Safer Festive Season Operations, said 244 951 arrests were made.

“From the period 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024 – a total of 9 908 accused were found guilty and convicted for various crimes, including murder, rape, armed robberies, house breaking and car hijacking,” Masemola said.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.