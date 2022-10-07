Parliamentary committees assessing illegal mining in two provinces

Three parliamentary committees are in Gauteng and Mpumalanga to assess illegal mining.

The portfolio committees on mineral resources and energy, along with the Portfolio Committee on police and its Home Affairs counterpart today (Friday, 7 October) were briefed on illegal mining and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) mine closure programme. Parliamentarians were also scheduled to gain insight into SA Police Service (SAPS) actions and operations to end illegal mining by so-called Zama zamas with additional input from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) according to a Parliamentary Communication Service statement.

In Mpumalanga, the parliamentary delegation will be in Barberton where they will see where gold is mined illegally and speak with residents affected by the Zama zama workings.

Witbank (Emalahleni) is Saturday’s port of call with an agenda similar to that of Barberton with Alberton, Benoni and Johannesburg on for Sunday. After site visits and interaction with local residents, the parliamentarian will meet with what the statement has as “mining houses”.

Ahead of the visit Mineral Resources and Energy Portfolio Committee chair Sahlulele Luzipo welcomed a Carletonville Magistrates’ Court decision to dent bail for six suspects, allegedly senior in the illegal mining hierarchy. The men were reportedly arrested earlier this week by the Hawks (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) with “a number of luxury vehicles’ seized.







“These arrests vindicate the committee’s long-held view that illegal mining activities are instigated by a sophisticated web of kingpins. We hope eventually, they will get a harsh sentence to send a strong message to others that lawlessness will not be tolerated,” Luzipo is quoted as saying in the statement.