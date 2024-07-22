Over a dozen Gauteng traffic wardens injured at Dunnottar after being hit by a car

On Friday, 19 July, 23 members of the Gauteng Traffic Warden Training Programme were injured during a drill training session, when a vehicle drove into them. The Incident took place at Dunnottar Military Base, where 485 trainees began their training on 4 February 2024. The person responsible was taken into custody, and remains under medical supervision.

Fourteen of the injured members were discharged with minor injuries, and nine members remained in hospital for further medical attention, Siphiwe Dlamini, Department of Defence Head of Communication said in a statement.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga visited the scene alongside Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, with the two briefed by the relevant authorities and medical personnel.

