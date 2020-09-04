Operation O Kae Molao continue to yield positive results

Integrated operations between the South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, metro police and other stakeholders under Operation O Kae Molao have yielded solid results, with 315 people arrested this week.

One hundred and forty one of the suspects committed assaults and seventeen of them are related to gender-based violence cases, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on 3 September. Of the other arrests, 25 were for illegal mining, 20 for malicious damage to property, 24 for theft, 13 for possession of drugs, 11 for common robbery, ten for rape, five for murder and three for possession of unlicensed firearms. Another suspect was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon (gas gun) in Kempton Park.

Other suspects were arrested for cases ranging from possession of dagga, business robbery, murder, attempted murder, drunk driving, fraud, reckless and negligence driving, contempt of court and contravention of Liquor Act of 2003.

Fifty eight traffic fines to the value of R35 450. 00 were issued.

Members recovered thirty bags of gold soil as a result of illegal mining in Benoni, a firearm in Tsakane, gas gun in Kempton Park, thirty one sachets containing crystal substances, a bag containing 14.2 grams of dagga and three sachets containing a white substance.

In Ivory Park, Norkem and Tembisa Policing Precincts dagga, nyaope and liquor were seized from suspects.

The arrests were effected as a result of patrols, stop and searches, road blocks and visits to liquor outlets.

The District Commissioner Major General Vincent Leshabane thanked the members for achieving successful outcomes in Ekurhuleni and encouraged them to continue with operations in order to squeeze the space of the criminals.







The South African National Defence Force assisted with several roadblocks and said other successes on the operation included the apprehension of 12 illegal immigrants, recovery of four abandoned vehicles, the search of 2 338 people and 1 146 vehicles, the arrest of two suspects with R1 million worth of stolen cable.