O Kae Molao continues to record successes

Gauteng SAPS’s much-vaunted Operation O Kae Molao continues to make significant strides in the fight against crime in the province.

Over the weekend, in various operations led by Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, over 1 000 suspects were arrested.

In a statement, provincial spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said: “[In Tembisa], an operation resulted in the arrest of 274 people and confiscation of alcohol, drugs and five vehicles of which their engines were tempered with and one of them was a suspected hijacked vehicle. Traffic fines to the value of R12 650 were also issued for non-compliance of the Road Traffic Management Act”.

Meanwhile, police in Johannesburg District nabbed 202 suspects for various crimes including assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm, carjacking, murder and robbery.

In the Sedibeng District a suspect trace was conducted in support of Operation O Kae Molao. Thirty-five suspects were arrested for murder, armed robbery, rape, sexual offences and housebreaking.

The West Rand District together with other law enforcement agencies also conducted weekend operations.

“During the operation a total of 145 suspects were arrested for different crimes ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions, possession of hijacked motor vehicle, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of dangerous weapon, possession of copper cable, assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, common robbery, malicious damage to property and illegal mining,” she said.

Over 600 suspects were arrested. Among the arrested were five undocumented persons. Several liquor outlets were closed. Traffic fines to the value of R70 000 were issued and illegal gambling machines were confiscated.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear before various Magistrates’ Court soon.

Lieutenant General Mawela applauded all the stakeholders involved for their efforts and continued commitment in ensuring that criminal activities are minimised in the province.







The community has been encouraged to report any forms of criminal activities at their nearest police stations or contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.