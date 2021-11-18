Northern Cape police pounce on R1 million drug lab

The police’s war on drugs produced positive results this week when detectives from the Northern Cape Organized Crime Unit confiscated drugs worth approximately R1 million when they pounced on an alleged drug laboratory in Kimberley.

In a statement, the Northern Cape SAPS said the team, which was assisted by the SAPS Multi Dimension Organised Crime unit, arrested a 43-year-old male for dealing and manufacturing the suspected drugs.

The house was raided at midday on Wednesday in Carters Glen.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Captain Sergio Kock, said police confiscated equipment and utensils used in the manufacturing process. These included pots, scales, spoons, ovens, and an assortment of chemicals allegedly utilised for the manufacturing of drugs.

He said refuse bags filled with suspected cocaine, tik and kat were seized.

The Frances Baard District Commissioner, Major General Johan Bean, commended the members for the huge breakthrough and reiterated that “we will keep on squeezing the space for criminals to operate, as drugs will be one of the focus areas this festive season”.

Meanwhile, the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gauteng on Tuesday granted an alleged fraudster R10 000 bail for their alleged involvement in their employer’s missing R4 million.

It was alleged that between September 2019 and August 2021, Newtown’s First National Bank (FNB) Operations Manager, Zandile Sibiya (39), fraudulently processed forex payments through the International Banking Centre System and transferred approximately R4 million into her own bank account.

“Through FNB’s forensic analysis, the matter was referred to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation at the Johannesburg office for further investigation,” said Hawks provincial spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

She said an extensive investigation led to a warrant of arrest issued for Sibiya’s apprehension.

The Ormonde resident handed herself in, accompanied by her legal representative and the investigation team subsequently charged her with fraud.

She appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on the same day and was released on bail with no conditions.







The case was postponed to 18 January 2022 for docket disclosure.