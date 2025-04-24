Nearly 2 000 suspects arrested for illegal mining over last month

Nationwide Vala Umgodi operations has led to the arrest of more than 1 700 suspects of various nationalities in March, who were apprehended for illegal mining-related offences and other crimes.

Police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk last week said suspects were apprehended for illegal mining and other crimes including murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of explosives and possession of suspected stolen property.

“Amongst some of the items seized during Vala Umgodi operations in March include 29 unlicensed firearms; 246 rounds of ammunition; 57 vehicles that include sedans, bakkies, trucks, trailers, and excavators and 439 pendukas. Since the inception in December 2023, more than 20 000 suspects have been arrested, while over 600 firearms and 14 000 rounds of ammunition have been seized through Vala Umgodi operations,” van Wyk said.

Vala Umgodi highlights from March include the arrest of 55 suspects during an operation in Soul City informal settlement, Kagiso, in Gauteng. Illegal mining equipment that included 155 pendukas as well as an unlicensed firearm, and ammunition, was also seized.

In Mpumalanga, members deployed for Operation Vala Umgodi acted on a tip-off and arrested a 49-year-old suspect for money laundering and bribery. The team seized cash amounting to R1.2 million as well as Mozambican notes, found hidden inside his home.

Meanwhile, Vala Umgodi operations continue into April. Fifteen suspects aged between 18 and 47 were arrested at Pilgrim’s Rest (Colombia and Gold reef city) on 11 April during the rolling out of Operation Vala Umgodi in Mpumalanga. Illegal mining equipment and gold-bearing material was confiscated.

On 12 April, police announced that an operation conducted by members deployed for Operation Vala Umgodi in Mpumalanga joined by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing and Ehlanzeni District resulted in the arrests of 17 suspects aged between 19 and 42 at Barberton area extension 11 and surroundings for various crimes, including contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa, possession of mercury as well as conspiracy to commit illicit mining.

In the Northern Cape, Vala Umgodi operations saw six suspects arrested for illegal mining in the Frances Baard District of Kimberley on Saturday 12 April. Two suspects were also arrested for dealing drugs after intelligence was received while apprehending a suspect involved in illegal mining at the Colville mine dumps in Kimberley. Three additional suspects were subsequently apprehended for drug-related offences.

For more police and security news, visit ProtectionWeb.