Name and shame consumers who hire unregistered security companies

Consumers, who use unregistered security companies, must be named and shamed.

This is a call from Security Association of South Africa (SASA) national administrator, Tony Botes, who reminded offending consumers that using an unregistered security company to protect homes and businesses could result in a fine of up to R1 million and/or land them behind bars for two years.

Speaking at Securex 2024, Botes said offending consumers are forcing prices down to levels that oblige security service providers to reduce their profits and eventually the remuneration of security officers just to survive.

