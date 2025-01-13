Municipalities and unregistered security providers: Efforts to improve compliance with PSiRA

South Africa’s private security industry plays a crucial role in maintaining public safety, but challenges remain regarding compliance with regulatory standards. Across South Africa, municipalities employ private security companies and officers that are not registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA), raising concerns about accountability and security quality.

PSiRA oversees the registration of security service providers and ensures compliance with the regulations governing the industry. However, according to recent responses, data on the total number of unregistered security companies and officers currently operating within municipalities is not readily available. The Authority only tracks registered security service providers, and as such, does not maintain comprehensive statistics on unregistered businesses or officers.

Although specific figures remain elusive, PSiRA confirmed that it can provide information on unregistered security providers that have been criminally charged. This indicates that while oversight may be lacking in some areas, the Authority is actively pursuing enforcement against unregistered entities when necessary.

