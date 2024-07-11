Mpumalanga recruiting crime prevention wardens

The new MEC for Safety and Security in Mpumalanga, Jackie Macie, is looking to recruit over 1 000 crime prevention wardens to reduce crime in the province.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison (DCSSL) on 6 July announced it will recruit 1 200 Crime Prevention Wardens (CPWs) to augment already existing initiatives in the ongoing war against crime. “The recruitment of the wardens will not only assist in responding to crime, but it will also help in reducing unemployment,” it said in a statement.

Macie said the initiative is vital in the light of high levels of gender based violence (GBV) and crime in communities. Macie addeed that there are many initiatives and programmes that the Department has to augment the work of the police.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.