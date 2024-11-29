More Gauteng traffic wardens complete military training

A passing out parade in the Northern Cape capital Kimberley this week boosted the numbers of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s crime/traffic warden corps by 567.

The young men and women, recruited and put through a shortened version of basic military training (BMT) at four SA Army units, will boost crime fighting, traffic control and undertake other community safety duties in South Africa’s most populous and economically active province.

The Northern Cape passing out parade, referred to as “a graduation ceremony” by 3 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion, Staff Officer 2, Corporate Communication, Lieutenant KDL Beukes, marked the end of eight weeks of training at the infantry base and 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment. It was also the third intake of its kind since the beginning of the year.

The traffic wardens, also known as crime prevention wardens (CPWs), are trained to improve and enhance road safety and reduce crime. Beukes writes intelligence driven operations, involving gathering and analysing information to inform crime prevention strategies. “They are also responsible for infrastructure team management, overseeing the maintenance and management of traffic infrastructure and last but not least will be part of special task teams to reduce the rate of hijackings.”

The “rigorous” training at the pair of Kimberley SA Army units is seen as “a crucial step” in their preparation for keeping law and order.

The traffic wardens who made the grade were honoured with awards and trophies presented by Eugene Klopper, Gauteng Director Traffic Management.

Speaking after the parade, Brigadier General LA Mafune, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Air Defence Artillery Formation, the newcomers to the Gauteng crime prevention/traffic warden ranks were now part of a legacy extending beyond the military.

Other SA Army units that took the rookie wardens for compressed BMT, with the addition of skills for individual and social development are 1 Construction Regiment (Engineer Formation) in Dunnottar, Gauteng, and 4 Artillery Regiment (Artillery Formation), Potchefstroom, North West.

Gauteng Traffic Warden graduation ceremonies were also held on 27 November at the Potchefstroom and Dunnottar military bases (4 Artillery Regiment and 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment respectively).