More boots on the ground to maintain stability in KZN

Nivashni Nair -
15

More than three hundred additional Public Order Police officers have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to maintain stability in the province following the 2024 National and Provincial Elections a week ago.

The province has remained on high alert as police and private security companies fear a repeat of the 2021 July riots when former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters went on a rampage after he was incarcerated. Zuma and supporters of his newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party are disgruntled over the election results and have accused the Independent Electoral Commission of rigging the numbers.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR