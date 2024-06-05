More boots on the ground to maintain stability in KZN

More than three hundred additional Public Order Police officers have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to maintain stability in the province following the 2024 National and Provincial Elections a week ago.

The province has remained on high alert as police and private security companies fear a repeat of the 2021 July riots when former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters went on a rampage after he was incarcerated. Zuma and supporters of his newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party are disgruntled over the election results and have accused the Independent Electoral Commission of rigging the numbers.

