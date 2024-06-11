More armoured vehicles on SA roads

The rise in kidnap-for-ransom cases has led to an increase in the number of armoured vehicles on South African roads. At any given time, the businessman in a luxury car, the mother with children in an SUV or the high-profile dignitary next to you in traffic could be in a discreet armoured vehicle.

Armormax, one of the country’s top-rated armouring companies approved as OEM partners to leading car brands, said there are “most definitely” more armoured cars on South African roads than a year ago.

Armormax sales and marketing manager, Michael Broom said the number has exponentially increased over the last few years.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.