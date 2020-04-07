More air strikes against al Shabaab in Somalia

The United States has carried out a number of air strikes against al Shabaab militants in Somalia over the last week, killing 16 suspected al Shabaab members.

On 2 April, the US military’s Africa Command (Africom) conducted an air strike in the vicinity of Bush Madina, killing three al Shabaab members.

“Precision airstrikes like this protect innocent Somalis from a common enemy and assist the Federal Government of Somalia in alleviating security challenges,” said US Marine Corps Brigadier General Bradford J Gering, deputy director of operations, US Africa Command. “We’re enabling progress and creating opportunities for our partners to capitalize on. We’re seeing them do just that on the ground.”

On 3 April, an air strike in the same area killed five al Shabaab members.

“Al-Shabaab’s goals, rhetoric, and its over reliance on both coercion and violence mirror al-Qaida,” said Gering. “It’s our command’s responsibility to support our partners so this terrorist group can’t expand and strike the US homeland as its leaders desire to do.”

On 5 April, Africom carried out three air strikes targeting al-Shabaab militants in the vicinity of Mubaraak, killing eight al Shabaab members.

“Security is a pre-requisite for economic growth and development; US Africa Command assists Somalia and other African nations in building capable and professional militaries every single day,” said US Army Brigadier General Miguel Castellanos, deputy director of operations, US Africa Command. “To help Africa achieve its potential requires military assistance and that is what the US affords our African partners.”







“As the world works to contain COVID-19, it is important our partners recognize we continue to be committed to the security progress in Somalia and will continue to disrupt al-Shabaab’s terrorist activities,” said Castellanos. “This is a responsibility that Africom takes very seriously.”