Ministerial probe into Zandspruit vigilante killings

Police Minister Bheki Cele ordered a thorough investigation into police response to the Zandspruit vigilantism incident that claimed the lives of eight alleged gang members.

The Minister made the call during a visit to the area at the weekend in the wake of the gruesome incident.

During his community engagement, Cele assured Zandspruit residents their claims the local police station did not respond to distress calls would be urgently investigated.

Accompanied Gauteng Community Safety MEC, Faith Mazibuko, Cele met provincial police management for a full briefing and progress made.

In a statement, the Ministry said i engaged with community leadership structures, to find out what led the community to take the law into their hands.

“This meeting saw representatives of the local CPF and other recognised community safety structures, expressing residents’ policing and safety concerns. They reported to the Police Minister and the provincial police team that the Honeydew police station, which serves Zandspruit, provides poor service.

“They claim local police are not only corrupt but at times ignore their policing needs. Some believe the death of the eight people who were severely assaulted and burnt, could have been avoided if police responded timeously,” said the Ministry.

In his address to the community at the local sports ground, where the murders happened, Cele told residents he is convinced the Zandspruit community deserve improved service delivery.

He ordered an urgent probe into slow police response time on the morning of the attacks and wants heads to roll.

“There is no doubt police in this area have challenges due to the increasing population and poor living conditions impeding crime fighting efforts.

“Some problems faced by police are self-made. It’s disheartening to hear calls were made to police while the youngsters were alive but police vans took hours to respond, that’s why I tasked the provincial commissioner to get to the bottom of these claims and I expect answers in the coming days,” said the Minister.

A police task team will look at other problems at the station as well as relook at cold cases dragging on with no conclusion.

Cele will return to the area in less than a month to provide feedback on what has been done to improve station performance and service delivery.





