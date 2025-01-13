Minister of Police reveals insights into Operation Shanela arrests and crime statistics

In response to a written parliamentary question from Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana, the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, has provided detailed figures regarding the progress of Operation Shanela, the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) nationwide crime-fighting initiative. The operation has seen the arrest of over one million suspects in an effort to curb crime and ensure the safety of South African communities.

According to Minister Mchunu, a total of 1 075 107 individuals have been arrested as part of the operation, which commenced on 08 May 2023. Of these, 210 693, or approximately 20%, have previous criminal convictions. This statistic highlights the ongoing challenge the SAPS faces in targeting repeat offenders and addressing recidivism in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The operation, which targets a wide range of criminal activities, has resulted in significant arrests across various categories. The Minister also provided insights into the current status of these arrests:

21 104 suspects have been released due to insufficient evidence.

386 198 cases are currently before the courts.

131 590 suspects have been granted bail.

