Mchunu condemns corrupt cops who assaulted, robbed civilian

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has expressed concern and disappointment over corrupt members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) after four members assaulted and robbed a civilian of nearly R200 000, while others were apprehended for kidnapping.

The theft incident “has cast a dark shadow over the integrity of law enforcement agencies,” the SAPS said in a statement.

The Police Minister explained that on 30 January 2024, a complainant reported a “shocking” incident where individuals, dressed in civilian clothes and purporting to be police officers, approached him. They took him to Fairlands SAPS, where they falsely claimed to be investigating a fraud case against him. He was then assaulted and coerced into allowing the individuals to access his home in Fourways. Once there, his phones were confiscated, and a sum of R180 000 was transferred from his accounts into theirs.

