Masemola addresses concerns over high number of suspects killed by police in KZN

South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has noted concerns over the “number of suspects that have been shot and killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal in recent months,” and warned criminals to surrender when called on to do so by police.

Providing an update on countrywide police operations during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday 1 August, the National Commissioner warned criminals that police will continue to use force that is proportional to the threat when they are defending themselves and the communities they serve.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Tuesday 30 July, SAPS officers in KZN investigated suspects wanted in connection with “at least thirteen cases of business robbery and car hijacking in the Cator Manor and Durban Central Policing Precinct.” Upon confronting the suspects, officers were met with heavy gunfire. Five suspects were fatally wounded, with no officers harmed.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.