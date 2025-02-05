Mantis Security: A proactive approach to security

Established in 1987 under the chairmanship of Mark Kramer, Mantis Security is a Johannesburg-based security company specialising in comprehensive security solutions. With 38 years of experience, the company emphasises the importance of a holistic and proactive approach to security.

Founded with the mission to provide professional and reliable security services, Mantis Security started as a small operation focusing on private and corporate security needs. Over the years, the company expanded its operations, diversifying its service offerings and establishing itself as a leader in the South African security industry. By continuously adapting to new security challenges, Mantis Security has built a strong reputation for innovation and reliability.

Mantis Security says its success is built on a foundation of integrity, professionalism, and dedication to excellence. By continuously investing in personnel training, technology, and strategic security planning, the company remains at the forefront of South Africa’s security industry. Their mission is not only to provide protection but further to instill confidence in their clients, ensuring that client safety remains a top priority.

With Kramer’s unwavering commitment to security and innovation, Mantis Security continues to evolve, adapting its services to meet the ever-changing landscape of crime and risk management. Their holistic approach ensures clients receive the highest level of protection, making them a trusted partner in security solutions across South Africa.

Mantis Security offers a range of specialised services tailored to different security needs, from VIP protection to guarding and private investigations. The company prides itself on its ability to adapt to the evolving security landscape, ensuring clients can rest easy.

Since its inception, Mantis Security has provided expert guarding solutions through a rigorous recruitment and training process. Their personnel are selected based on stringent criteria and have proven to be reliable and skilled individuals capable of protecting clients and their premises. These security professionals undergo continuous training to maintain their skills, and to remain up to date on the latest security threats and response techniques.

For high-profile individuals requiring discreet and reliable security, Mantis Security offers VIP protection services, comprised of experienced security officers who are trained in threat assessment, defensive tactics, and crisis management. Whether accompanying executives, celebrities, or government officials, the team ensures the highest level of personal safety.

Mantis Security further delivers tailored event security services to ensure the seamless operation of gatherings ranging from corporate functions to large public events. Their expertise covers crowd control, perimeter security, and rapid response to potential threats. The focus is on professionalism and reliability to prevent incidents before they arise.

In the aftermath of security breaches or criminal activities, Mantis Security offers assistance in conducting detailed investigations. Their specialists analyse security footage, evaluate access points, and determine the motives behind incidents. This service is particularly beneficial to businesses and individuals seeking clarity and preventive strategies after a security lapse.

Proactive security begins with thorough risk assessments, and Mantis Security embodies this through detailed security audits, where trained specialists evaluate existing security measures and identify vulnerabilities. These audits assist clients implement the necessary improvements to mitigate risks and enhance overall security resilience.

Mantis Security caters to various industries, offering bespoke security solutions to meet the specific needs of different sectors. Currently, Mantis Security protects clients across sectors that include residential estates, retail, commercial businesses, hospitality and religious institutions. By understanding the unique security challenges faced by each sector, the company can implement targeted measures to safeguard clients and assets.

With decades of experience, the company continues to evolve to meet the dynamic security landscape, providing specialised services that ensure the protection of individuals, businesses, and communities. By maintaining high standards Mantis Security remains a trusted partner in safeguarding clients against modern threats.