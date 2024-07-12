Maintaining law and order a key part of Solidarity’s plan for SA’s economic recovery

Law and order must be maintained in order for South Africa’s economy to flourish, as crime stifles business confidence and general confidence in the country, trade union Solidarity maintains in its new Economic Recovery Plan for South Africa.

Solidarity published its recovery plan this week, with enforcement of low and order one of its five top priorities along with infrastructure maintenance and development, lighter and predictable personal and commercial taxation, a stable currency, and a well-educated workforce.

“Nobody develops wealth if there is too great a risk that it will be taken away from them. It does not matter whether it is the state or other people who take wealth away. Crime stifles business confidence and general confidence in the country. The fact that almost nothing has been done to act on the findings of the Zondo Report proves that the government is not serious about fighting corruption,” the report states.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.