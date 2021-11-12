Libya’s eastern forces say 300 foreign mercenaries to leave

Libya’s eastern-based forces have agreed to repatriate 300 foreign mercenaries from their area of control after a request from France, a military official said a day before Paris hosts an international conference on the crisis.

The move is intended to stimulate a UN-backed agreement struck last month between the warring sides in the conflict through a joint military commission to stage a phased withdrawal, the eastern forces official said in a statement.

The Paris meeting is aimed at securing progress on a planned election and reducing the number of mercenaries and foreign forces. A ceasefire agreed last year in Geneva called for the removal of all foreign forces and mercenaries in January 2021.

Both sides in Libya’s conflict have extensively deployed mercenaries according to U.N. experts, including from Chad, Sudan and Syria.