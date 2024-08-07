KZN SAPS arrested over 11000 suspects in July as war on crime continues

A co-ordinated effort by the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has yielded 313 illegal firearms and the arrest of 11 003 suspects for various crimes in the month of July.

KwaZulu-Natal has continued the battle against violent crimes, particularly those where firearms are used, the SA Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement. The recovered firearms include 260 pistols, 19 rifles and 18 homemade firearms. Almost 5 000 rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms were also recovered.

The high prevalence of firearms in criminal hands in KZN can be seen from ongoing shootouts between police and criminals, with more than 30 suspected criminals killed by police in the last month.

