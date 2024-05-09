KZN police boss addresses 3000 commissioned officers on ‘performance’ and ‘shortfalls’

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi met with 3000 commissioned officers on Tuesday to gauge performances and “account on all the shortfalls that need drastic and urgent improvements.”

Mkhwanazi said the meeting in Durban was historic in the history of policing in the province as it was the first time that all 3000 commissioned officers, ranked captain and upwards, were in one room.

“The aim of this meeting was to gauge our performances and account on all the shortfalls that need drastic and urgent improvements. That is why I called all commanders who are in charge of various components, units, sections and sub-sections at various levels of command. I took the opportunity to remind the commanders of their mandate and responsibilities.”

“Police officers need to keep it in their minds that they are the hope of communities and any negligence of their responsibilities must come at a cost. In the province of KwaZulu-Natal we want police officers who do their work willingly, just the way they applied for this calling. Every police officer must be accountable for all their actions and that starts with commanders whom we have gathered here today,” he explained.

Mkhwanazi said KwaZulu-Natal police arrested 121614 suspected criminals for various crimes in the previous financial year.

Over 37500 of them were nabbed for contact crimes.

“Our detectives were hard at work and of the total number of those arrested for contact crimes, 2407 of them were arrested for murder, 4874 were nabbed for rape, whereas 3069 suspects were arrested for attempted murder.”

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.