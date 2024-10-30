ISS backs Fivaz call to completely restructure, re-purpose declining SAPS

The Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has fully backed the call by first National Commissioner of the new South African Police Service (SAPS) George Fivaz to fundamentally “restructure and redirect” policing to halt more than a decade of steep and accelerating decline.

This comes after the recent plea by Fivaz to the Government of National Unity (GNU) to urgently address the decline within the SAPS.

It is of vital strategic importance that the SAPS focuses on reducing the murder rate and substantially raises the service quality of its 1 169 stations across South Africa as a starting point for change in policing. The ISS restructuring call comes after ongoing reports about police involvement in crime, and ongoing organisational challenges highlighted by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Police and the Auditor-General.

