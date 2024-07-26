Interview with Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron

Some personal background – your interests and what set you on your present path? Are you sufficiently capacitated in your present job – do you and your committee need teeth?

I have long been an advocate for a crime-free society because I believe that for the country to prosper and reach its full potential it requires an environment free of crime. For example, women and children of Jukulyn in Soshanguve and Nyanga in the Western Cape are not free to walk outside at night due to the tangible fear of being raped, robbed or killed. This is not the kind of society that is conducive for greater socio-economic development. I have had strong ties with ordinary South Africans, like Aunty Guffy Dinginto, who have dedicated their lives to ensure a safe and secure environment for their communities.

There are enough “teeth” for the committee to do effective oversight, but what is needed is clear focus on critical areas of policing. If this is resolved, we will make headway in the fight against crime. For example, we must hold the Minister accountable for the commitment to ensure adequate resourcing of the Detective Services within the SAPS, the fixing of the morass within the Crime Intelligence Services to ensure that we prevent crime before it happens, and to strengthen wellness services within the SAPS. If we focus on these, including the adequate funding of police stations with necessary tools and we move away from investing money in unnecessary areas, the committee will have done its job adequately.

