Illicit miners nabbed in Mpumalanga

The continued involvement of SA Army soldiers in the ongoing SA Police Service (SAPS) led operation against illegal mining bore fruit in the Schoemanskloof area of Mpumalanga early in April with a R1.25 million haul of gold-bearing material and equipment.

The presence of police and soldiers in the area followed residents’ complaints about illegal mining, with Mashoboto identified as a hotspot. This was proven to be correct with 32 suspects arrested in addition to confiscation of generators, rock breakers (jackhammers), gas cylinders as well as 16 9mm rounds of ammunition and what Major Petrus Molekoa, a communication officer attached to Joint Tactical Headquarters Mpumalanga, reported was “gold-bearing material valued at R855 000”.

He identified the soldiers as being on the personnel strength of platoon 2 of Alpha Company omitting their unit name, which is presumably still Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal- based 5 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion.

Mbombela-based weekly The Lowvelder reported the mining site was on top of the Mashoboto Hills on a privately owned farm. “The zama zamas had dug deep trenches and holes in an effort to reach the gold bearing material,” the newspaper reported.

The prevention of illicit mining, dubbed Operation Vala Umgodi (plug the hole) by SAPS, sees police, soldiers and other law enforcement officials as well as Department of Home Affairs (DHA) immigration officers deployed in seven of South Africa’s nine provinces. It has been running since November 2023 with full implementation a month later and is scheduled to continue until the end of May this year.

Meanwhile, the SAPS this week reported that seven suspects were apprehended following police operations in Limpopo to root out illegal mining. “Vala Umgodi Operations conducted in the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo led to the arrest of seven suspects for illegal mining of sand and possession of suspected precious minerals (raw Chrome), on Sunday,06 April 2025, at [the] Nebo and Burgersfort Policing areas,” the South African Police Service said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SAPS said a 36-year-old man was arrested for the possession of suspected stolen precious minerals (raw chrome) at Spitzkop Farm in the Burgesfort policing area.

“The suspect was found loading chrome in a yellow dumbbell truck. Another suspect aged 18 was arrested for contravention of immigration act in the area,” said the police.

Additionally, five suspects aged between 28 and 51, were nabbed for illegal mining of sand on Sunday 6 April 2025, at Ga-Marishane Village in the Nebo policing area.

Further successes reported this week include 38 men arrested in the North West for illegal mining and related activities, including possession of drugs, ammunition, and being in the country illegally, according to an SAPS statement dated 10 April.

The Acting Provincial Police Commissioner of the North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, indicated that the influx and continued arrests of most illegal immigrants involved in illegal mining are a cause for grave concern to the police.

“While these arrests by the Vala Umgodi team are welcomed, it is worrisome that the real masterminds, who are the real beneficiaries and funders of illegal migration and illegal mining are not being arrested. It is known that Zama Zamas are not the real problem and therefore, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU), Border Management Authority (BMA), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Crime Intelligence (JOINTS) should intensify their operations if illegal mining is to be completely eradicated,” he said.