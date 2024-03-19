Illegal mining ops halted in Free State, North West

Police supported by soldiers from the SA Army Light Modern Brigade (LMB) have conducted “disruptive operations” against illegal miners in the Free State and North West provinces making 50 plus arrests.

The arrests were in connection with unlawful possession of mining equipment and “gold-bearing material” as well as contravening the Immigration Act.

In addition to the arrests Free State’s Lejweleputswa District which includes Allanridge, Bronville, Vierfontein, Virginia and Welkom yielded “gold-bearing material” valued at R800 000.

Three separate “disruptive operations” in the Klerksdorp area of North West over the last week saw police and soldiers confiscate “61 bags containing gold-bearing material” and a further 35 bags apparently full of the same.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended those involved team for their commitment and co-operation adding the arrests and seizures will serve as a warning that police will continue to work hard dealing with illicit miners.