Huge level of recent SAPS activity yields “positive results” – Masemola

As police continue to crack down on violent and serious crime, South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has said several recent high-profile operations and raids “demonstrate the commitment and dedication of our men and women in blue, who relentlessly refuse to give up this fight against crime.”

General Masemola held a media briefing on Thursday, 01 August 2024, giving an update on the work of the South African Police Service. He said high-density operations have been conducted in each province, with their respective Provincial Commissioners “actively taking part and leading operations on the ground.” This has resulted in the arrest of 766 237 suspects. These suspects were arrested for various crimes including 161 752 wanted suspects apprehended for “priority crimes” which include murder, Cash-in-Transit armed robberies, rape, hi-jacking and firearm related offences.

“We have established and beefed up cash-in-transit task teams, particularly in the Eastern Cape, where a number of them have been recorded in the month of July. In the past month alone, 13 cash in transit robbers were arrested in the province while six suspects were fatally wounded during confrontation with police,” General Masemola said.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.