Home Affairs deports Libyan nationals

The Department of Home Affairs has concluded the deportation of the 95 Libyans who were arrested in White River, Mpumalanga, last month on suspicion of receiving military training at an illegal military camp.

Accused of violating the Immigration Act after misrepresenting the reason for their stay in South Africa, charges were subsequently dropped against the accused.

The Libyan nationals left South Africa from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on the morning of Sunday, 18 August 2024, on a flight paid for by the Libyan Government. It was reported that 89 flew out on a CemAir aircraft to Libya, and six were due out on a flight from OR Tambo International as the CemAir aircraft can only carry 90 people.

