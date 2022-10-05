Hawks operation nets seven illegal miners

Colonel Katlego Mogale, Hawks spokesperson, in a statement said project “Gillette” had resulted in six suspects being arrested on Tuesday.

“This was an ongoing project which began in 2018 as an enquiry addressing six targets higher in the illegal mining activities. Six transaction were conducted to the value of R500 000. The suspects are alleged to be buying gold bearing materials from the zama zamas, process it and sell it to the next level in the hierachy.”

The suspects, she said, aged between 35 and 60, were arrested in Carletonville and Khutsong where several high performance vehicles were seized.

“The multi-disciplinary team also seized a home-made firearms. This is as a result of a joint Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Gauteng working together with Head Office’s Forensic, Crime Intelligence, Explosives Unit, Gaubullet and Department of Home Affairs.”

Mogale said the multi-disciplinary team recovered 13 high performance vehicles and a truck. An unlicensed homemade firearm was also seized.







The suspects were expected to appear in the Carletonville Magistrates Court on October 2022 on charges money laundering, dealing in illegal precious metals and fraud.