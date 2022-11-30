Hawks announces new senior appointments, multiple arrests

National Hawks head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has announced a raft of appointments in an effort to bolster the directorate’s capabilities.

Among the new recruits is new Deputy National Head, Lieutenant General Siphesihle Nkosi. He was appointed on 1 November 2022.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Lebeya said Nkosi is among the seven senior managers appointed since September.

During this period, 244 members – ranging from junior level to middle management – were appointed.

He said the appointments were part of the continuous quest to fully capacitate the directorate.

On Nkosi, he said the General had an immense experience in fraud and commercial crime investigation.

“In addition to several certificates behind his name, he holds a National Diploma in Police Administration, two honours degrees Bachelor of Technology in Policing, and a Bachelor of Laws. He is currently studying towards a Master’s degree in Philosophy,” he said.

Preceding Nkosi’s appointment were the appointments of the Component Head, Executive Support Services (ESS), Major General J Surajbali. Brigadier BT Davenport and Brigadier PL Bergh were promoted to Provincial Commanders for Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) in Mpumalanga and Western Cape, respectively.

During the same period, the Hawks appointed Brigadier VS Hastings as Provincial Commander, Corporate Support Services. Brigadier ML Kgalapa was employed as Section Head, Financial Investigations.

Brigadier SC Mojela was appointed as Provincial Commander, Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) Northern Cape, while Brigadier M Monyela was assigned Section Head for Human Resource Management Development.

Lebeya said a further five senior managers would be appointed by 1 December and another three by 1 January 2023.

“Should additional 10 designate appointees successfully negotiate their Top Secret Security Clearance certificates, we will announce their appointments immediately,” he said.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (DPCI/Hawks) also announced hundreds of arrests and convictions between July and September this year. Lebeya said 827 suspects had been arrested and 217 convicted as the Hawks continue to make serious inroads in the fight against crime.

During the briefing the Lt General highlighted 50 cases, which represented 5% of the Hawks successes during the three months.

With 524 arrests, the Serious Organised Crime Investigation component accounted for the majority of arrests. The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation component followed with 206 arrests, while the Serious Corruption Investigation unit secured 97 arrests.

Fraud cases, which are investigated by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, recorded the highest number of arrests over all other commodities. In this regard, 222 arrests were secured across the country.

Serious commercial crime was followed by precious metals and diamonds (illegal mining activities) with 126 arrests.

The non-ferrous metal cases followed with 97 arrests and this involved copper theft, and theft of railway line and other essential infrastructure that aids economic activities in the country.

The majority of convictions stemmed from serious organised crime with a total of 128 suspects convicted and sentenced. This was followed by the serious commercial crime component 74 convictions.

A total of 15 suspects were convicted and sentenced for corruption during the period under review.

The Lt General said corruption continued to surface as one of the “biggest threats posed by criminals” to the country.

“It facilitates illicit financial funds which triggered our response to focus on money laundering charges initiated through criminal investigations.

“Corruption cases are a special breed, in that they are committed in secret by consenting parties, which requires a lot of digging to unearth such cases,” he said.

Although the number of arrests from the Serious Corruption Investigation component are the lowest, he said it was in line with the number of cases and resources assigned to deal with the phenomenon.

A number of other corruption cases also appear in the figures of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit.







“We have made some strides on that front and some of the cases that required high-level, meticulous investigation carried out by our team of investigators in rooting out these corrupt elements are mentioned here,” said Lebeya.