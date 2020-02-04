Half a million plus applications to join SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) received more than 530 000 applications from youth wanting to join the service.

Police said in a statement the process is underway with screening and selection for the Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BPLDP) for the 2019/20 financial year ongoing.

“Applications closed on 15 October 2019 and only qualifying candidates, who conform to basic enlistment requirements, are currently subject to thorough screening processes to determine eligibility to serve as men and women in blue,” said Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

He said a number of applicants have already undergone psychometric assessment, including measuring emotional stability and ability to function in the Community Service Centre and in the broader SAPS community.

“Additionally, the applicant’s level of integrity is measured, which aims to determine the susceptibility of an individual toward corrupt activities,” read the statement.

Candidates that have undergone and were successful in their psychometric and integrity assessments will proceed to the next level in the recruitment process.

Naidoo said recruiting suitable candidates is important if SAPS is to execute its mandate.

“This recruitment process sets out to ensure only deserving applicants are chosen based on merit and the process is free from bias, nepotism and discrimination,” said Naidoo.

To ensure transparency the recruitment process is monitored by a board consisting of senior SAPS management, as well as external stakeholders, including community members.

Applicants, who do not receive an official communique from the Service within three months of the closing date should consider their application unsuccessful.

Successful candidates will be informed once the relevant processes are complete.

While assessments continue, applicants are encouraged to exercise patience.

National Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, said: “The applications received were over half a million and it is encouraging to see how many young men and women in South Africa are ready to serve and protect their fellow citizens.







“To ensure we enlist disciplined, upright and passionate candidates, only applicants who meet all requirements will be enlisted, hence the rigorous process currently underway. We wish all applicants the best and look forward to welcoming the successful ones to our ranks.”