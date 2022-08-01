Government welcomes swift arrests following gang rapes

The South African government says that the mass arrest of over 80 illegal miners in connection with the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp bears testament to efforts made by the police in fighting crime in the country.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court today.

The women were gang raped during an alleged attack during a video production in West Village, Krugersdorp, last Thursday. Some of the survivors are singers, models, presenters, and professional make-up artists.

According to police, the deployment of drone technology to assist officers on the ground to track suspects in the mining area resulted in the arrest of at least 84 people. Two suspects died during a shoot-out with police and while another wounded suspect is recovering in hospital.

In a statement on Monday, government acknowledged and appreciated the tireless efforts made by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in addressing the issue of crime in the country.

Government further emphasised that fighting crime is one of the apex priorities of the current administration.

Police operations to crack down on illegal activities and arrest undocumented persons as well as wanted criminals in the West Village area, in Krugersdorp continue.

These operations consist of multi-disciplinary teams from Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force, the National Intervention Unit, the Tactical Response Team, K9 units, Flying Squad, Highway Patrol, SAPS Airwing as well as Department of Home Affairs and other private security stakeholders.

Meanwhile, government has welcomed the arrest of three suspects for allegedly killing Moses Maluleke, the Mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality in Limpopo.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court today.

They were arrested during intensive police investigations that commenced immediately after the incident took place.

The 56-year-old mayor was shot dead last month at his home while his 18-year-old son was wounded during the attack.

Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said government is encouraged by the good work done by the SAPS in ensuring the arrests of the perpetrator’s in both cases.







“We are confident that justice will be served. These are just two examples, amongst many, of the swift work done by SAPS in turning the tide on crime in our country. The efforts by the SAPS is recognized and we call upon communities to play their part and work with the police to deal with crime in communities,” Gungubele said.