Government steps up efforts against construction mafia

Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, has outlined the government’s strategy to combat the so-called “construction mafia”, stating that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has implemented several specific interventions to tackle extortion and related criminal activities within the construction sector.

He was replying to a Parliamentary question posed by Dereleen James, Member of Parliament for Action SA. James specifically inquired about planned regulatory and legislative reforms, enhanced security measures, and the number of arrests made. Furthermore, she sought clarification on the key performance indicators (KPIs) that would be used to assess progress in this area.

In his response, Mchunu said a key initiative thus far has been the establishment of a National Extortion Hotline, designed to make the reporting of extortion crimes safer and more accessible for businesses, workers, and the general public. In addition, Provincial Extortion Hotlines have been set up in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape to strengthen localised responses and encourage community cooperation.

Cases of extortion at construction sites are primarily managed by the SAPS’s Organised Crime Investigations unit, which operates within the Detective Service. These investigations are prosecution-guided, with close collaboration from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Dedicated provincial prosecutors have been appointed to ensure that extortion cases are prioritised and thoroughly prosecuted. Furthermore, Mchunu noted that the NPA offers a robust witness protection programme to safeguard those who come forward to report crimes or provide critical testimony, acknowledging the significant personal risks often involved.

The legal framework underpinning these efforts includes the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977 (Act No. 51 of 1977) and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, 1998 (Act No. 121 of 1998). These Acts provide the SAPS with the necessary legislative tools to pursue complex, organised criminal networks.

To strengthen co-ordination across government, SAPS has additionally established a National Priority Committee on Extortion. This multi-agency body is intended to bring together various departments and external stakeholders to share intelligence, track trends, identify emerging threats, and formulate joint strategies. The Committee meets monthly to ensure that its approach remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving tactics of organised crime groups.

From 15 October 2024 to 31 January 2025, the SAPS registered 745 extortion cases for investigation, resulting in 240 arrests. These figures underscore both the scale of the challenge and the proactive stance being taken by law enforcement.

In terms of measuring the effectiveness of these efforts, the principal KPI for the 2024/25 financial year is the “Percentage of cases of identified crimes at specified construction sites, investigated by Organised Crime Investigation, in respect of which arrests are made.” This KPI ensures a clear focus on actionable outcomes. It is currently under review for potential refinement in the 2025/26 financial year. Additional supporting indicators include the number of arrests made specifically for extortion, and the percentage of identified criminal groups dismantled through successful arrest operations.

