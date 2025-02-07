Ramaphosa says Op Shanela will continue

South African supremo Cyril Ramaphosa used part of his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to inform the country an SA Police Service (SAPS) crime fighting operation started in 2023 will continue.

Operation Shanela, loosely translated as “to sweep clean”, came into being under the watch of former police minister Bheki Cele.

Ramaphosa called the operation “a bold and decisive approach to dealing with crime” in his address to an invited audience at the Cape Town City Hall. Among others, it sees police using track and trace methods, roadblocks, stop and search and high visibility patrols to detain suspects and prevent the commission of crimes.

“We must tackle the scourge of gun violence that has plagued our society for decades,” SANews reports him saying, adding he asked Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to prioritise reducing gun-related crime and violence.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.