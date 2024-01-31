Gauteng police recover over 400 firearms

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng, together with other law enforcement agencies, has recovered over 400 firearms and 6 000 live rounds of ammunition during the month of January.

All these firearms and ammunition were recovered through different crime prevention actions, including Operation Shanela intelligence-driven operations, daily patrols, stop and searches, and vehicle checkpoints.

On 9 January, an intelligence-driven operation was conducted by members of Springs Crime Prevention at Everest informal settlement after receiving a tip-off from members of the community.

The identified premises was searched and a firearm with ammunition was found hidden inside a bin containing rice. A 20-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

In another incident, Edenvale officers were conducting regular patrol duties when they arrested three suspects found in possession of two firearms with filed off serial numbers.

“One firearm removed from the wrong hands means a lot because it could have been used to take a life or destroy one’s property.

“The efforts and commitment of the police to remove illegal and unlicensed firearms with ammunition from the streets are greatly appreciated,” said Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

He thanked community members for their support and involvement in fighting crime by reporting criminal activities and giving tip-offs, as some of the successes are through information received from the public.

Mawela said firearms remain the weapon of choice in serious and violent crimes committed in Gauteng. He stressed that efforts will continue to be made to curb the proliferation of illegal and unlicensed firearms in the province.