Gauteng CPWs finish Dunnottar training

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi can now call on crime prevention wardens (CPWs) with a modicum of military training in their skill arsenals for his provincial crime busting efforts.

The first batch of CPWs to report for military training this week had the military privilege of a passing out parade at the SA Army Engineer formation Dunnottar military base on Gauteng’s Far East Rand. The 500 plus wardens, along with two other batches (one of which is at the SA Army Infantry Formation specialist training unit 3 SA Infantry Battalion in Kimberley) will and are spending eight weeks under the eagle eyes of military instructors to up skills and discipline as well as gain insight on how to “bolster existing law enforcement officials in the fight against crime in communities” as per the Gauteng supremo.

Reporting on the passing out parade for SA Soldier, Thando Ramasimong of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Defence Corporate Communication (DCC), has it the CPW’s “intense training” had them up early and finishing late at night.

Officer Commanding 1 Construction Regiment – the CPW “hosts” – Colonel Conny Tlhaole told the parade to maintain discipline and “all you have been instilled with” and incorporate these in their day-to-day work.

The Dunnottar CPWs and their counterparts under training at other military bases were recruited in what the Gauteng provincial government terms its five corridors. They are Tshwane (northern corridor), Ekurhuleni (eastern corridor), Johannesburg (central corridor), Vaal (southern corridor) and Randfontein (western corridor).

In February, ahead of the first CPWs going to Dunnottar for military training, Lesufi said “no street or corner of our townships, informal settlements, CBDs and hostels will not be policed. We are tired of criminals,” when thanking the national defence force for making available facilities and personnel.

The CPWs are declared peace officers in terms of Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services regulations. This gives them the power of arrest and allows them to carry firearms.