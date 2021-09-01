Gain critical insight into regional and international efforts to counter Mozambique’s insurgency

The insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province has killed more than 3 000 people and displaced 800 000 since it began in 2017. The situation in Mozambique has the potential to destabilise the whole region and South Africa can ill afford for the insurgency to spill across the border.

defenceWeb will on 16 November examine regional and international efforts to counter the violence in Mozambique, through a new virtual conference, with the theme ‘Developing a multi-theatre approach to restoring peace in Cabo Delgado’.

The webinar will provide an overview of the past to present situation in Cabo Delgado and its Islamist-based insurgency, breaking it down from political, social and economic perspectives. It will focus on the military/security response and look at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) intervention, the role of private security companies and defence firms and the need for security by oil and gas investors.

The day’s speakers include experts from different fields, including Colonel Lionel Dyck from Dyck Advisory Group; Salvador Forquilha from the Institute for Social and Economic Studies; Liesl Louw-Vaudran from the Institute for Security Studies Africa; Dino Mahtani from the International Crisis Group; Professor Francois Vreÿ from the Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa; Jasmine Opperman from 14 North Strategies; and Professor Adriano Nuvunga, from the Centre for Democracy and Development. Other speakers, including those from the South African National Defence Force, are in the process of being confirmed.

Attendees will be able to gain critical insight into the security situation in Mozambique; who and what the insurgent group Al Sunna is; the implications of the insurgency (for the oil and gas, mining, defence and security sectors in particular but Mozambique and the region as a whole); what the best hard and soft security solutions are for investors in Cabo Delgado; and the role external actors can play.

This will be an insightful look into the situation in Mozambique, and is of interest to investors in the oil & gas and mining sectors, defence companies, private security companies, academics, intelligence risk companies, members of the military, media, private military contractors, and concerned citizens.

