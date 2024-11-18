Foreign Nationals account for 11% of the incarcerated population says DCS

The increase in arrests of foreign nationals has seen a noticeable impact on resources for the Department of Correction Services (DCS). In response to a question posed in parliament, Minister of Corrections Dr Pieter Groenewald revealed his department is responsible for identifying foreign nationals in its detention facilities, before reporting them to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

“During the Month of October 2024, the population of sentenced and unsentenced foreign nationals in DCS custody stands at approximately 18000 which constitutes 11% of the incarcerated population,” noted Groenewald.

After reporting foreign nationals to the DHA, the true nationality of the detainees must then be established by DHA, who then initiates the deportation of those “whose stay in the Republic of South Africa is illegal or undesirable.”

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.