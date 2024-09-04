Fidelity fully operational with 75% success rate at Transnet

The Fidelity Group continues its successful security operation at Transnet, despite a probe into a reportedly R2 billion tender, on which key sectors of the South African economy depend, Transnet has confirmed.
Transnet has now provided a rare insight into how it and its major customers structure and conduct operations covertly for the survival and functioning of a key South African rail communication route, which has been besieged by syndicates plundering and blocking export and import routes.
Fidelity is deployed on the economically vital Transnet North-East Corridor, one of South Africa’s key export routes, and on the coal line to the port of Richards Bay in KwaZulu Natal, Transnet confirmed on enquiry to ProtectionWeb.
