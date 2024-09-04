Fidelity fully operational with 75% success rate at Transnet

The Fidelity Group continues its successful security operation at Transnet, despite a probe into a reportedly R2 billion tender, on which key sectors of the South African economy depend, Transnet has confirmed.

Transnet has now provided a rare insight into how it and its major customers structure and conduct operations covertly for the survival and functioning of a key South African rail communication route, which has been besieged by syndicates plundering and blocking export and import routes.

Fidelity is deployed on the economically vital Transnet North-East Corridor, one of South Africa’s key export routes, and on the coal line to the port of Richards Bay in KwaZulu Natal, Transnet confirmed on enquiry to ProtectionWeb.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.