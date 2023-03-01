Farm murders slightly down

Attacks on the wider South African agricultural community dropped by 82 last year according to civil rights organisation AfriForum.

Centurion-headquartered AfriForum, via its community safety spokesman Jacques Broodryk, said the report compares farm murders with suspects arrested and pointed out what was of concern was a suspect arrest rate of 33%.

In 2021 AfriForum recorded 415 attacks and 55 murders. For 2022 the attack number dropped to 333 with murders down by five to 50.

Broodryk maintains it is not clear if the number of attacks decreased because “more and more cases are not reported to the police”.

He repeats a quote attributed to Police Minister Bheki Cele who was reported as saying police need help from communities because they are unable to carry out their duties. “For once, I agree with him. AfriForum is investigating legal options to give farm and neighbourhood watches more power,” he said.