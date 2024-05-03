Elections 2024: More than 350 private security companies enlisted to assist police

More than 350 private security companies across South Africa will pool their resources to assist police in hotspot areas, leading to the national general elections on 29 May.

This includes deploying drones and helicopters, and supplying police with CCTV footage and access to their control room monitoring systems.

A meeting between private security role-players and police was held this week where police outlined their general elections security plan.

The plan, compiled by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), is based on a thorough threat and crime pattern analysis.

This includes police and voting stations, which have received threats of intimidation before Election Day, as well as areas prone to service delivery issues.

