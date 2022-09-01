EAC CIMIC week in Tanzania

Fifteen Rwandan military medics were integral to an EAC (East African Community) armed forces civil military co-operation (CIMIC) week in Tanzania.

They worked alongside soldiers and other military personnel from EAC states Burundi, Kenya, Uganda and host country Tanzania treating 625 patients in two days at Bagamoyo Hospital north of Dar-es-Salaam. The Rwandan military medics provided diagnoses and treatment in dermatology, internal medicine, general surgery, ophthalmology and dentistry according to a communique.

Launching the exercise at Bagamoyo hospital on 29 August 29, Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) Air Force Commander, Major General Shabani Mani said the CIMIC Week aims at enhancing co-operation and good relations between EAC armed forces and citizens.

This is the fourth EAC Armed Forces CIMIC Week involving military medics from the six EAC state.







Similar events were staged in Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya in 2018, 2019 and 2021.