DPWI security thwarts armed thugs in attack on government property

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has raised alarm over the escalating wave of infrastructure vandalism, including the theft of aluminium, cables, and steel, and the destruction of critical assets like traffic lights, railway lines, and pylons. In a recent brazen incident, armed criminals targeted Public Works House in Pretoria’s Central Business District, attempting to strip the property of aluminium, steel, and other valuable materials.

On the evening of 22 January 2025, security personnel stationed at the government building confronted the group, who were armed with dangerous weapons. The group is alleged to have carried out similar acts of vandalism in the area. The confrontation resulted in two suspects being shot while the others fled. The group reportedly used pangas to intimidate and attack security guards as they attempted to steal materials likely intended for sale to scrap metal dealers.

Public Works House has been a frequent target of criminal activity, with incidents of fencing and infrastructure theft becoming alarmingly common. The DPWI has expressed concerns about the connection between these acts of vandalism and the illicit scrap metal trade, which undermines both the economy and vital infrastructure.

