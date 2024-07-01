Dedicated Bomb First Responder Service could revolutionise threat management and benefit the security sector

A dedicated bomb first responder service is part of the solution to resolve poor bomb threat management protocols in South Africa.

Speaking at the recent Securex exhibition, Jimmy Roodt, operations and explosives director at Gauntlet Security Solutions said the prevailing approach to bomb threat management in South Africa, as observed across sectors including facilities management, occupational health and safety, and private security, is fundamentally flawed.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“The widespread practice of integrating bomb threat protocols into existing fire threat management procedures is ineffective and dangerously counterproductive,” he said.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.