Data-driven strategies take centre stage at policing conference

The transformative potential of evidence-based policing was at the heart of discussions at the Evidence-Based Policing South Africa Conference, held in Cape Town on 28 November 2024. Bringing together police, researchers, practitioners and policymakers, the conference explored strategies to reduce crime and improve public safety.

Evidence-based policing (EBP) is an approach that integrates research findings, data analysis and scientific methods into policing practices to identify what works best in preventing and addressing crime. Instead of relying on tradition or instinct, EBP uses rigorous evidence to inform decision-making, ensuring that law enforcement efforts are both effective and efficient.

The keynote address was presented by Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Mmamabolo of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who leads a subsection dedicated to developing specialised and tactical strategies to enhance street-level policing.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.